VERSAILLES — Denis "Denny" Mumaw, 70, of Versailles passed away at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Denny was born January 3, 1949, in Greenville to the late Fred and Stella (Baltes) Mumaw. In addition to his parents, Denny was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sister Patty Mumaw and LaDonna Fullenkamp; and brother-in-law, Richard Fullenkamp.

Denny is survived by his wife, Patricia Mumaw whom he married May 27, 1971; children, Tracy Mumaw of Versailles, Christopher and Molly Mumaw of Versailles and Kevin Mumaw of Versailles; grandchildren, Jayden Mumaw, Morgan Mumaw, Jillian Mumaw, Jocelyn Mumaw, Madison Mumaw and Makenzie Mumaw; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Judy Mumaw of Versailles; special cousin, John Wagaman of Versailles; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Denny grew up on the family farm West of Versailles where he enjoyed many good times with his brother, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was a 1967 graduate of Versailles High School. Denny served two years in the U.S. Navy in Rota, Spain and two more years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Denny retired and enjoyed working at C.F. Poeppelman in Versailles for more than 40 years. Denny was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and the Versailles Vets Club.

Denny enjoyed taking the kids and grandkids on many trips to Disney World, St. Augustine Beach and the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. He enjoyed taking yearly fishing trips to Lake Erie, Drag Racing and was a lifelong Cleveland Browns Fan. He was always happy to hide Easter Eggs for the kids and later the grandkids and wanted them to enjoy Christmas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Fr. Jim Simons as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and Monday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Athletic Boosters or the Versailles EMS. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com