NORTH STAR — Dennis C. Seger, age 64, of North Star, Ohio, passed away at 1:48 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born August 14, 1954, in Coldwater to the late Frederick and Bertha (Mueller) Seger. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Seger.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra J. (Stephan) Seger, whom he married November 8, 1980; children, Kimberly Seger and fiancé, Brian Jones of Cleveland, Carmen Seger and David Hevesi of Berkeley, California and Eric and Amy Seger of Columbus; brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Seger of Centerville; sister-in-law, Judy Seger of Bellbrook; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diana and Bill Walker of Huber Heights, Deborah and Mark Gehle of Yorkshire, and Lisa and Steve McNeilan of Yorkshire; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Diane and Mike Thompson of Versailles; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Dennis, and as so many knew him as, 'Redman,' graduated from Versailles High School with the Class of 1972. He was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton and a member of the Flyer Faithful. As an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, he attended opening day for many consecutive years with his brothers, family and many friends. While he was a retired electrical engineer, he thrived during home renovation projects, including the farm home place with his wife Deb. Dennis was also a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, Knights of Columbus and the Versailles Eagles #2347. Above all, Dennis cherished moments with his family as seen through his vibrant personality, how he led by example, and display of constant love and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in North Star. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles and Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made to OSU Foundation, Bladder Cancer Prevention and Treatment Fund, in memory of Dennis Seger, at James Development, 660 Ackerman Rd., 6th Floor P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com