ANSONIA — Dennis E. Goewert, age 64, of Ansonia passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Briarwood Nursing Home in Coldwater. Dennis was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Greenville to the late Earl and Glenna (Tangeman) Goewert. In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Cox. Dennis is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Earl and Ginny Goewert of St. Henry and Fred and Linda Goewert of Versailles; sister, Linda Bulcher of Ansonia; brother-in-law, Bill Cox of Arizona; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Dennis formerly worked at Clopay in Russia. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Ansonia Tigers. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing and canoeing. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens in Darke County. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
