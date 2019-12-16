GREENVILLE — Diana M. Class, 76, of Greenville passed away at 6:44 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

Diana was born April 8, 1943, in Greenville to the late Lester M. and Gertrude (Voke) Dispennette. In addition to her parents, Diana is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. "Bob" Class on August 22, 2015, whom she married February 4, 1965; and a grandson, Greyson James Steyer.

Diana is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Jeri Class of Greenville; daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Matt Steyer of Greenville; grandchildren, Hunter Class, Gibson Steyer and Grady Steyer; step grandchildren, Shawn Custer and Katie Custer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diana retired from Ansonia Elementary School where she taught 2nd grade.

Private services with burial following in Greenville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Humane Society 7053 State Route 49 N., Greenville, OH 45331 in Diana's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com