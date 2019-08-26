NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Diana Marie Hackworth, 68 years of age, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 in New Albany, Ind. She was born Jan. 7, 1951 in Dayton, to the late Charles and Betty Martin and graduated from Pitsburg, Ohio High School. She was a retired law clerk from Phillips Parker Orbeson & Arnett PLC in Louisville and former employee of the Darke County Rescue Squad in Greenville. She was a member of Northside Christian Church in New Albany and along with her parents Diana was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Hile in 1982.

She is survived by her children, Angela Hackworth (Melvin Howell), Martin Hackworth (Samantha), Aaron Hackworth, and Marla Case (Derek), foster daughters, Sandy Sullivan and Suzanne Kraekel, sisters, Linda Gephart, Cheryl Allen (Mark), brothers, Terry Martin (Sandy), and Neal Martin, grandchildren, Melvin Howell, Mason Howell, CJ Lomax, Zack Lomax, Lexi Hackworth, Emma Kennedy, and Emile (Ellie) Kennedy.

Visitation will be 5–9 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Ind. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel with cremation to follow.

