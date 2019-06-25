DENTON, Texas — Diane Willman Foutch, 68, of Denton, Texas and formerly of Greenville, Ohio passed away on June 23, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 8, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio to Michael and Helen (Marshall) Willman.

Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to five grandchildren.

She graduated in 1968 from Greenville High School in Greenville. On August 4, 1984, she married James Ray Foutch and resided in Denton. In 2005, she became a proud graduate of The University of North Texas with a master of science degree in accounting. She has been a long-standing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Denton.

Diane made many friends. She was employed by Josten's, United Copper and from 2006 until she retired in March from Hankins Eastup Deanton Tonn & Seay CPA's. Diane was a founding member of the North Texas Shooter's Association. She had a passion for playing softball; where she enjoyed many hours with her family and friends. At home, she could be found up late cuddled with a good book or working in her office. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.

She is survived by her husband; James Ray Foutch of Denton, Texas; daughter, Darby Keller of Denton, Texas; son, Jason Foutch and wife Aimee of Aubrey, Texas; sister, Barbara Rhodes of Hamilton; brother Steve Willman and wife Roxanne of Greenville; grandchildren, Isabella Ornelas of Denton, Texas, Sonia Ferrell-Foutch and wife Spencer of Ponder, Texas; Micah Neilson and husband Josh of Aubrey, Texas; Trevor Davila and Diego Davila of Denton, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 2, in the St. John Lutheran Church 7418 State Route 121-N Greenville, with Pastor Brian McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday July 1, from 5-7 p.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of the services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com