PHILLIPSBURG — Dianna J. Foland, 73, of Phillipsburg, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a sudden illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Robert Kochersperger and by her husband of 50 years, Elwood Foland. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going to dog shows. She also enjoyed going to car shows and riding jet skis with her husband.

Dianna is survived by children, Dawn Foland, Shawn Foland and Sonya (Dewayne) Engle; grandchildren, Karl Jr., Brittany, Kassandra, Derrick, Kami, Crystal, Tiffany and Michael; great-grandchildren, William, Kolton, Judith, Austin, Brantley, Clayton, Emma and Adeline; sister, Pam Baisden and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, with burial to follow in Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12-1 Monday. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.