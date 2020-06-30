GREENVILLE — Dominic Donald Mader, age 59, of Greenville, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born in Celina on July 21, 1960, he was a son to the late Leon C. Mader and Janet D. (Grice) Mader. After graduating from Greenville High School in 1979, Dominic went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 16 years. He was a very proud veteran. Dominic was a very passionate and giving person. He enjoyed singing karaoke, reading his Bible, and looked forward to getting together with his family, especially for Thanksgiving dinners, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He will truly be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Chuck" Mader and Louis Mader; sister Wanda Marchal; niece Kelly Dean; nephew Gary "Bear" Marchal Jr.; brothers-in-law, Gary Marchal Sr. and Rick Dean.

Dominic is survived by his siblings, Anthony "Tony" Mader, Teresa Mader, Marie Dean, Angela Mader, Steve Mader; best friend Charmagne "Sharky" Brock; friends Mark Singer, Jeff Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family on Wednesday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 2, at the St. Bernard Catholic Church, 71 Main St., Burkettsville, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, Burkettsville.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research fund or the Darke County Humane Society. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.