BOWLING GREEN — Dr. Don E. Bright Ed.D., a leader in Business Education, who dedicated his life to family, church, education, and community, departed this life August 28th at the age of 90.

Don was born February 28th, 1930, on a farm in Monroe Township, Darke County, Ohio to Daniel Webster Bright and Inez Pearl Wandle. He graduated from Monroe School and attended Manchester College, Indiana, where he met and married Marcielle A. Bantz. He attended Northwestern University, Chicago, where he earned his Master's Degree. He taught at Arcanum High School, Arcanum Ohio, before moving to Cincinnati, Ohio where he taught Business Education at the University of Cincinnati, while completing his Doctorate of Business Education.

The family moved to Bowling Green, Ohio in 1968 where Dr. Don Bright was Professor Emeritus of Vocational Business Education at BGSU. He was active in many Educational Business Associations serving as Director of Northwest Vocational Education Center and as President for OBTA, OVA, AVA, ORTA. Most recently, he served as President of Wood County Retired Teachers.

Don and Marcy were married for 54 years before she passed in 2005. He is survived by their children, Karen Haas (Doug), Deanne "Dee" Joseph, and Karl Bright (Kris). Grandchildren include Jennifer L. Joseph Vroman (Andrew), Nicholas Joseph, Adrienne Joseph, Emily Bright-Woeste (Chris), and Anna Bright Yglesias (Matthew). He is also survived by nieces, Linda Hollinger, Janet Grzegorek, Marilyn Morrison, and the Bantz family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Bright; sister-in-law, Wanda Petry Bright; niece, Sandra Bright Stroupe; and brother-in-law, Reverend Floyd Bantz. Don was also preceded in death by his second wife, Lois Wilson Bright.

Don was a very active member at the First United Methodist Church, Bowling Green, where he was well known for cooking for the FUMC Dinner Theatres. Don volunteered at Wood County Hospital for Wheeled Meals and Lifeline.

He looked forward to yearly family vacations at Ohio State Parks, especially fishing with his son, Karl. He enjoyed judging food (pies) and doing cooking demonstrations at Wood County and Darke County Fairs, and the Ohio State Fair.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Don's name can be made to First United Methodist Church, Wood County Hospital Wheeled Meals or Mearl and Lolita Guthrie Business and Marketing Education Scholarship, BGSU.