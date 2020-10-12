CELINA — Don E. Ross, age 90, of Celina, passed away at the Celina Manor Nursing Home Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1930 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Harley and Mary (Bowman) Ross.

On August 4, 1951, he married his childhood sweetheart, Iris Young, in El Paso, Texas and she survives at their residence in Celina. He is also survived by his son, Christopher Ross of Celina; his daughter, Teresa (Matt) Falkenstein of Bend, Oregon; grandchildren, Zoe (Tyler) Joyce, and Miles Falkenstein; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret (Roy) Fox; and infant sister, Virginia Ross.

Don graduated from New Madison High School with the class of 1948. Then he proudly severed his country in the United Sates Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. He retired as a teacher from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio in 1995. In his later years, he became interested in Wood Intarsia, and his art work was displayed in several art shows and in local restaurants, as well as his studio. In his younger days, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Due to the national health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home has been entrusted with Don's services. Interment of Don's remains will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. Memorial contributions may be made to State of The Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences may be shared with the Ross family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.