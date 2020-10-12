1/2
Don E. Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA — Don E. Ross, age 90, of Celina, passed away at the Celina Manor Nursing Home Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1930 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Harley and Mary (Bowman) Ross.

On August 4, 1951, he married his childhood sweetheart, Iris Young, in El Paso, Texas and she survives at their residence in Celina. He is also survived by his son, Christopher Ross of Celina; his daughter, Teresa (Matt) Falkenstein of Bend, Oregon; grandchildren, Zoe (Tyler) Joyce, and Miles Falkenstein; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret (Roy) Fox; and infant sister, Virginia Ross.

Don graduated from New Madison High School with the class of 1948. Then he proudly severed his country in the United Sates Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. He retired as a teacher from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio in 1995. In his later years, he became interested in Wood Intarsia, and his art work was displayed in several art shows and in local restaurants, as well as his studio. In his younger days, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Due to the national health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home has been entrusted with Don's services. Interment of Don's remains will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. Memorial contributions may be made to State of The Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences may be shared with the Ross family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved