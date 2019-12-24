WEST CARROLLTON – Don H. Buske, 60, formerly of Arcanum and Cincinnati, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Laurels of West Carrollton following an extended illness.

He was a 1977 graduate of Arcanum High School and received his Master's Degree from Wright State University. He was employed for many years as an archivist for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He also recently accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Don is survived by his parents, Warren & Joyce Buske; son, Adam Buske; sisters, Anna (Dennis) Wyland & Theresa (Doug) Stahl; brother, Max (Kathy) Buske and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304, and the family will receive guests starting at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Bethel Cemetery in Phillipsburg. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Henry Catholic Church in West Carrollton, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

