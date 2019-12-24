Don H. Buske

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don H. Buske.
Service Information
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH
45304
(937)-692-5145
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Phillipsburg, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
West Carrollton, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST CARROLLTON – Don H. Buske, 60, formerly of Arcanum and Cincinnati, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Laurels of West Carrollton following an extended illness.

He was a 1977 graduate of Arcanum High School and received his Master's Degree from Wright State University. He was employed for many years as an archivist for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He also recently accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Don is survived by his parents, Warren & Joyce Buske; son, Adam Buske; sisters, Anna (Dennis) Wyland & Theresa (Doug) Stahl; brother, Max (Kathy) Buske and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304, and the family will receive guests starting at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Bethel Cemetery in Phillipsburg. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Henry Catholic Church in West Carrollton, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details