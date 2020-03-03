COLUMBUS — Dr. Don "Scoot" W. Schafer II, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Don was born on November 5, 1960, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Don Wallace and Elizabeth Jane (Sell) Schafer.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his niece, Margaret Richards.

Don was a 1979 graduate of Greenville High School, where he was the 1979 recipient of the Jack Raudabaugh Athlete Award. After graduation, Don continued his education and was a perennial student. He received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton in 1994. Don then completed his master's degree also in Civil Engineering in 2000 from the University of Dayton. In 2002, He was awarded his M.B.A from Wright State University. Most recently, Don was received his Ph.D. from Michigan State University in Construction Management. Don had also attributed to over 5 professional publications.

Don was currently a Lecturer for The Ohio State University, Department of Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering in Columbus. In previous years, Don taught and conducted research at Western Kentucky University, and Michigan State University. He was a member of the American Council for Construction Education and the Lean Construction Institute, where he served as a reviewer for their journal. Don loved to learn and had a passion for helping others learn and pursue their interest. He served as an academic advisor for many students throughout his education journey. Don loved all sports; however, Ohio State and Greenville football had a special place in his heart. Most importantly, Don enjoyed making people laugh and occasionally crack a practical joke.

Don is survived by his siblings, Joyce Richards and her husband, Scott, of Greenville, Janet Jaggers of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Jewell Michaels and her husband, Mark, of Kettering, Ohio; his niece, Jessica Jaggers and her husband, Daniel Lugo, of Reynoldsburg; his nephews, Joel Hisle and his wife, Maegen, of Centerville, Ohio, and Warren Richards of Greenville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Jasmine and Jerry Arp, Nevaeh Lugo, and Eliza Jane Hisle.

A celebration of Don's life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Greenville.

Guests may visit with Don's family at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Greenville Youth Football League, P.O. Box 994, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or the Greenville High School Football Program, 100 Green Wave Way, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

