VERSAILLES — Donald C. Henry, 57 of Versailles, Ohio passed away suddenly on August 15, 2019, at 3:46 p.m. at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, on June 4, 1962, he was one of 10 children to the late Paul August Henry and Julitta Teresa (Broerman) Henry.

In his younger years he worked at Stucke Farm, and later in life retired from Clopay after 27 years of service. Donald loved the outdoors; 'coon hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and going trapping with the boys. Don enjoyed the companionship of his Jack Russell dog, Muffy, the best and smartest nursemaid ever. When he wasn't outside, he was playing cards or teasing all his sisters and playing pranks on them and his wife.

Donald was a family man, with a wonderful heart and will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Betty (Kelch) Hierholzer: brother Thomas P. Henry: father-in-law Anthony J. Droesch: and brother-in-law Valbert Kelch.

He is urvived by his loving wife Zita Kay (Droesch) Henry whom he married in Chickasaw on September 28, 1991; sons Ethan and Elizabeth Henry and Jacob and Kimberly Henry: sisters,Norma and Rich Nerderman of Minster, Jan Russell of Troy, Ruth Henry of New Bremen, Cathy and John Shue of North Star, Sue Henry of Lima, Judy Henry of Versailles, and Sharon and Duane Goubeaux of Greenville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Julius Hierholzer of St. Henry, Sharon Henry of Versailles,Dominica and Tom Bazeley of Cincinnati, Cinda and Dave Helmstetter of St. Mary's, Bonnie and Marvin Fortkamp of Ft. Recovery, Larry Droesch of Wilmington, and Kevin Droesch and fiance' Sandy Litmer of Chickasaw; mother-in-law Mary B. Droesch: as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you on Donald's behalf to all of the farmers and landowners for allowing him to trap and hunt on their properties all these years.

Friends may call on the family from 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 19, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Denis Catholic Church at 10:30 a,m. Tuesday, August 20, with the Rev.Fr. Jim Simons presiding with an hour visitation at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. prior. Burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Versailles Life Squad. Online sympathies www.baileyzechar.com.