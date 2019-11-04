PLEASANT HILL — Donald D. Wintrow, 83, of Pleasant Hill, died Monday, November 4, 2019, in Bradford.

He was born July 2, 1936, in Piqua to the late Joseph C. and Grace Mae (Westfall) Wintrow; a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1954; retired from Midwest Tool and Engineer, Dayton with 45 years of service; ran his own farm; a member of F&AM Mason Franklin Lodge #14, Troy; a member of the Antique Tractor Club of Miami County and the Antique Power Club of Miami County and Greenville Creek Christian Church.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian J. (Sellers) Wintrow; brothers, Leroy, Carl, Orville, Irvin "Junior" and Richard Wintrow; and sister, Nellie Mae Stidham.

Donald is survived by his son, Donald E. "Butch" (Karen) Wintrow of Laura; daughters, Diana (Elmer) Ashmore, and Debra J. (Scott) Floyd, all of Bradford, eight grandchildren, Rusty (Sarah) Wintrow, Ryan (Amber) Wintrow, Rachel (Brendon) Wray, Jeremy (Heather) Ashmore, Levi (Kellie) Ashmore, Justin Ashmore (Nikki Noles), Ashley Floyd and Brooklyn Floyd (Andy Vogler); 24 great- grandchildren; brother, Ernest "Dean" (Carol) Wintrow of Sidney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Don's family would like to extend special thanks to his caregiver, Tammi Painter.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.