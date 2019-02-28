VERSAILLES — Donald E. Minnich, age 90, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away at 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his residence.

Donald was born January 21, 1929, in West Milton to the late Charles and Grace (Long) Minnich. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lee (Siders) Minnich on August 1, 2000, whom he married July 7, 1949; son, Donald Minnich; daughter-in-law, Carolyn "Sue" Minnich; brothers, Charles Jr., Robert and Walter Minnich; and sisters, Hazel Burnside, Edith Miller and Naomi Snyder.

Donald is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Edward L. Minnich of Versailles, Chuck Minnich of St. Petersburg, Florida, Douglas L. and Miriam Minnich of Bradford, and Jeff and Angie Minnich of Versailles; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donald retired from the Darke County Highway Department.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com