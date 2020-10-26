1/2
Donald E. Moorman
COVINGTON — Donald E. Moorman, age 97, of Covington, passed away October 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.

He was born August 5, 1923, in St. Henry, Ohio, the son of the late John Moorman and Alvina (Schmalstig) Moorman.

Donald is survived by his significant other, Jeanette Ulsh of Covington; children, Diane (Dave) Diller of Willis, Mich., Sheila Whiting of Greenville, Deborah (Jerry) Bunch of Greenville, and David (Mardi) Moorman of Falls Church, Va.; daughter-in-law Pam Moorman of Sidney; stepson, Dale (Cathy) Brockman of Sidney; Jeanette's children, Elaine Peck, Mike (Deb) Ulsh, Kathleen (Dan) Riddle, Sandra (Kevin) Magetta, and Becky (Barry) Wackler; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donald was one of 10 children and is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Sherman; he was predeceased by his brothers, George, Jerry, Kenny, Richard and John; and his sisters, Patricia, Alice and Barbara.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Moorman; son, Donald Moorman Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Moorman.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended the Bradford Presbyterian Church in Bradford. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Sidney. He was retired after 30 faithful years at Chrysler Air Temp Products in Dayton. He sold cars for many years at Gaier's Garage in Ft. Loramie. He also worked in a concession stand for 10 years. Don enjoyed being with family, talking about cars, playing cards, traveling, and his time spent in Florida during the winter months.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10 a.m., at Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney, with Pastor Mike Buker officiating. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army Reserves and Shelby County Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Presbyterian Church, 127 School Street, Bradford, Ohio 45308 in Donald's memory.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

On line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
