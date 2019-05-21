GREENVILLE - Donald Gregory Huntington, 52, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Ind.

He was born April 28, 1967, in Richmond, Ind. to Carol Bowman Huntington and the late Donald Huntington of Greenville.

In addition to his father, Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Pauline Arnett; his paternal grandmother Mary Huntington; and many aunts and uncles.

Greg was a 1985 graduate from Tri-Village High School. During high school, Greg was a part of the school band, and worked for many farmers in the community. After graduation, he attended the University of Northwestern Ohio, where he earned his bachelor's in diesel mechanics and business.

Greg was an owner-operator for Piper Trucking in Celina. When he was not on the road, you could find Greg on the dirt track operating his push truck. Eldora was Greg's second home. He loved dirt track racing and helping on the track.

Along with Eldora, Greg spent time at Waynesville, Lawrenceburg, Anderson, Gas City, Montpelier, Limaland, Atomic Racetrack, and Kokomo. Each year, Greg was invited to the Sprint Car Nationals at the Dirt Tract at Charlotte to assist with his push truck.

In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his stepfather and friend, Jack Duke of Greenville; his siblings, Kevin Huntington of Kettering, and Julie Huntington of Greenville; his nephews, Caleb and Lucas Huntington of Kettering; his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his large family of push truck drivers.

A celebration of Greg's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 373 Love Road, New Paris, with Pastor Tony Price officiating.

Guests may visit with Greg's family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Greg to the Darke County Special Olympics or Tri-Village Rescue.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the final arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting, www.tributefuneralhomes.com.