Donald H. "Buster" Meade

Donald H. "Buster" Meade, age 73, of Greenville passed away at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A celebration on Buster's life will be held at a later date. Due to the current conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family will be having a private visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
