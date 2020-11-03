URBANA — Donald I. Trostel, age 91, formerly of Troy, Ohio and more recently of Urbana, Ohio passed away October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1929 in Troy, OH to the late Robert J. and Leatha (Vannoy) Trostel.

Don was a member of Cove Springs United Church of Christ. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Don retired from Sanders Sales and Service after 25 years of service. He was an avid woodworker.

Don is survived by his sons, David (Valerie) Trostel and Daniel Trostel, both of Urbana; grandchildren, Kandise (Jason) Reed of Urbana, and Sara Roush of Fairborn; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jenna, Isaac, Elaina, Cesar, Aleeah and Alexa; brothers, Lowell E. (Betty) Trostel of Troy, and Paul Nelson of Arizona; and sister, Carol Lloyd of North Hampton.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Trostel; and his second wife, Marie E. McDaniel Trostel; granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Trostel; great-grandson, Damon Miller; brother, Robert Trostel Jr.; and sister: Roberta Jean Trostel.

Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Baird Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Morrow officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.