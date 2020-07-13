LAKEVIEW — Donald J. Beckman, 77, of Lakeview, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, after a short battle with cancer.

Don was born in Shelby, Michigan on October 28, 1942, to the late Ernol and Norma (Roth) Beckman.

Don married Ella Louise Mitchell on June 13, 1966, in Arlington, Virginia at the Arlington Cemetery Chapel, and she survives in Lakeview. He is also survived by children: Mark David (Kim) Beckman of Casstown, LaDonna Louise (Allen) Mays of Casstown; five grandchildren: Christopher Beckman, Jacob Eidemiller, Rebekah (Jacob) Ferryman, Kendra Beckman, and Kandace Beckman; a great-granddaughter Denver Beckman; sister Darlene Vanderberg of Muskegon, Michigan; brother-in-law Kenny (Deb) Mitchell of Huber Heights; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A proud veteran of the US Air Force, Don served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Facilities Supervisor at Wright State University for 20-plus years. After retirement, Don went to work for Miami County as a Maintenance Supervisor and retired in 2005. Don was an avid golfer – he was a member of 3 leagues up until a few weeks ago. He was a member of the Tipp City American Legion, and the Indian Lake Moose, AmVets, and Eagles. Don was awarded "Moose of the Year" in 2017. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop #307 in Vandalia for several years. Don loved to fish, hunt, and watch his grandchildren participate in their activities. He cherished his time with his wife, and they both enjoyed spending time with their family. Don was known to frequent local establishments and brighten the day of all he encountered with his cock-eyed grin.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a memorial service for Don on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11am, at the Huntsville United Methodist Church, 6611 Fruit St. Huntsville, OH 43324; the family asks that you be symptom free, consider wearing a mask, and practice social distancing due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, Don and Ella Louise request donations be made payable to either the Miami East Athletic Boosters or the Miami East FFA Alumni, in honor of their grandchildren. Checks can be mailed to Miami East Local Schools, 3825 North State Route 589, Casstown, OH 45312.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed to the Beckman family at www.edsfh.com