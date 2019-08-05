GREENVILLE — Donald J. Henry, 68, of Greenville, passed away at 9:47 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence.

Donald was born June 26, 1951, in Greenville to the late Norbert and Irene (Goubeaux) Henry. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his brothers, John, Richard, Dwight and Charles Henry; sister, Catherine Henry; and brothers-in-law, Richard George, Denver Besecker and Reginald Litten.

Donald is survived by his siblings, Roberta George of Santa Barbara, California, Marlene Litten of Lady Lake, Florida, Joan and Neal Shearer of Greenville, Robert Henry of Greenville, LaJeanne and Darryl Burk of Greenville and Rebecca and Mel Swiger of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from F and P in Troy. Donald was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville; Greenville V.F.W.; Greenville American Legion; and the Greenville Moose Lodge.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Fr. John R. White celebrant. Full military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com