GREENVILLE — Donald "Donnie" P. Saintignon, 74, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.