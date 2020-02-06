ARCANUM — Donald Short, 86, of Arcanum, passed away at home on February 3, 2020, following an extended illness.

Don was born August 25, 1933, in Greenville Township to Thomas and Ada Irene (nee. Smith) Short. Don found a passion for buying/selling antiques. He would travel to many shows and auctions where he ended up making many friends along the way. When he was home, Don loved to sit down and watch old westerns.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Short; daughter, Danelle Ann Short; brothers, Phil Short, Wayne (Nancy) Short, and sister, Lois McFarland.

Don is survived by his daughter, Dana (Duane) Sowry; grandchild, Dwana (Auggie) Rodriguez; great-grandchild, Nick Hughes; brothers, Max Short, Kenneth (Lottie) Short; sister, Carolyn Nicholson; sister-in-law, June Ellison; beloved friend, Ireta Zerkel, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m., at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM on Friday leading into the services. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.