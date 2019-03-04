NEW MADISON — Donna Marie (Barnhart) Gabbard, age 96, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at The Laurels of Athens, Ohio, with family by her side. She was born September 4, 1922, in Darke County, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Harry Albert and Ruth Barnhart.

Donna was a longtime member of the New Madison United Methodist Church. She was a devoted Sunday School teacher for many years. She worked at Perfect Circle where she met Keith, her husband of 44 years. She operated the lunch counter at the drug store in New Madison and was an active volunteer at Gade Nursing Home and supported community and school functions. She was a member of Harmony Homemakers, 4H Advisor, and worked in the Domestic Arts Building at the Great Darke County Fair. Donna loved spending time with family and friends. She was an accomplished homemaker, seamstress and knitter. She was also known for her delicious desserts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Barnhart of New Madison, and her husband, Keith Gabbard.

Donna is survived by her children Ralph Gabbard of Phoenix, Arizona, Eric (Ilise) Gabbard of Athens, Ohio, and Gail (Chris) Whittington of San Francisco, California. Her grandchildren Elizabeth McCune of Cambridge, Ohio, Bethany (Jeremy) Gabbard of Austin, Texas, Wesley (Kathleen) Gabbard of Austin, Texas, Maceo Gabbard of Athens, Ohio, Agatha (Thomas) Gabbard of Athens, Ohio, Ry (Michelle) Whittington of Morton, Illinois, John (Rachelle) Whittington of Los Angeles, California. Her great-grandchildren Gage McCune of Trinidad, Colorado, Oliva McCune of Cambridge, Ohio, Milo and Penelope Connor of Austin, Texas, Emmett and Atticus Whittington of Morton, Illinois, Starlee Gabbard of Austin, Texas, and Genevieve Stump of Athens, Ohio. Her brother-in-law Clifford Umpleby of Berne, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the United Methodist Church, New Madison, March 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Richy officiating. It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the New Madison United Methodist Church, 149 N. Main St., New Madison, Ohio 45346.