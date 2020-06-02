LAURA—Donovan E. Besecker of Laura, age 90, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1929, to the late Lawrence and Bertha (Williams) Besecker in Darke County, Ohio. He married Eula Jean Myers on Feb. 3, 1951. Along with his parents, Donovan was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Besecker and siblings, Carl Besecker and Corene Bucholtz. He is survived by his loving wife, Eula Jean (Myers) Besecker; children, Debora (Rick) Hickman of Sidney, Beth (Roger) Hirschy of Winchester, Ind., Lorie (Steven) Snider of Yorktown, Ind., and David (Gail) Besecker of Arcanum; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Donovan served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Along with his business partner, George Tallaksen, he founded Talbe Company, Inc., a company that helped to launch other businesses. He faithfully served the Lord as a church deacon, Sunday School teacher, District Youth counselor, and coordinator for Disaster Relief. He was on the board of the Brethren Retirement Center, as well as the Franklin-Monroe School Board. Donovan was a kind and gentle man who, over the years, mentored many young men. Golf, travel, reading and fishing were favorite pastimes. He enjoyed any activity that his children or grandchildren were involved in, and made attendance to these events a high priority. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the funeral home. If so desired, contributions may be made in Donovan's memory to the Potsdam Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Fund. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.