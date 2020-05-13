Doris Ann Smith
GREENVILLE — Doris Ann Smith, 59 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 11:29 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. at EUM Church, 111 Devor St., Greenville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be express through www.zecharbailey.com

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
