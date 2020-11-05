UNION CITY, Ohio — Doris I. (Scott) Westfall, 85, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020. She was born November 6, 1934 in Ft. Recovery to the late Stewart and Etta Dilworth Scott. She married Harold Gene Westfall who preceded her in death.

She and her husband owned and operated Westfall's Newsstand for 20 years, and was a member of the Union City Church of the Brethren.

Doris is survived by three sons, Harold (Deb) Westfall Jr. of Union City, Ind., Robert (DeeAnna) Westfall of Union City, Ohio, and Barry (Tonya) Westfall of Greenville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Tabetha, and Tiffany Westfall; a brother, Glenn Scott; and a twin sister, Dora Plough.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Gene Westfall; and two brothers, George and Ivo Scott.

Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. 47390. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Lynn Hampshire officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Journey Home, 325 S. Oak St., Winchester, IN 47394.

