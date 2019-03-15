GREENVILLE — Doris Jean Sander, age 84, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 5:51 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville. Doris was born December 26, 1934, in Greenville and the daughter of the late Joyce and Nettie (Young) Hughes.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Greenville. Also over the years had been employed at Citizens Bank, Second National Bank, a secretary of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, a local CPA and Law firm, church secretary, and a wedding coordinator including catering and decorating.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers John Hughes and Eric Hughes and sister-in-law Shirley Hughes.

Doris is survived by her husband Duane L. Sander of Greenville. They were married September 11, 1955. Also children Fred E. (Sandra) Sander of Loveland, Ohio, Dr. Daryl R. (Lynn) Sander of Galion, Ohio, and Dr. Dana M. (Bart) Caylor of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren Lauren (Mark) Ledermeier, Kyle Sander, Michelle (Kevin) Gniazdowski, Danielle Sander, Benjamin Caylor, Nathan Caylor, Ash Caylor, and Lily Caylor; great grandchildren Luke Gniazdowski, Sloane Gniazdowski, Valerie Gniazdowski, Lexi Ledermeier, and Savannah Ledermeier; sisters-in-law Cheryl Hughes of Greenville and Dawn Hughes of Newnan, Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m.,Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Dale Boerger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com