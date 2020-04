NEW PARIS - Doris Starns, 82, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Starns; two brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by one sister, Norma Penny; four children, three sons, Steve Thornton (Ghlee Thornton – wife), Ansonia, Ron Thornton, Florida, and Randall Thornton (Catherine), Florida; a daughter, Cheryl Waton, Florida; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There are no services at this time.