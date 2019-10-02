NEW PARIS — Dorothy E. Young, 91, of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on May 25, 1928, in West Manchester, Ohio to the late Russell and Edith (Kesler) Rhoades.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Marlin D. Young, who passed away on September 24, 2019; her son, Lloyd Defibaugh; and her sisters, Ruth Comer and Marie Collier.

Dorothy loved her family and was a mother figure to many people. She enjoyed being a farm wife and loved to tend to the livestock and drive the tractors. She spent many years delivering eggs throughout Richmond and the surrounding areas. Dorothy was an amazing cook and enjoyed baking. She would pick cherries from their cherry tree on the farm and would make the best cherry pies around.

She graduated from Hollansburg High School. After her farming years, Dorothy worked for GTE in Richmond for more than 25 years. Dorothy participated in Bible Study Fellowship in Richmond for numerous years. She and her husband, Marlin, attended a non-denominational church in Eaton.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mickie (Duane) Brim of Winchester, Ind., Marjorie Defibaugh of Indianapolis, Ind., and Connie Miller of Richmond, Ind.; her nine grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; her stepchildren, Craig Young of West Covina, Calif., Michael Young of Phelan, Calif., LaNice Young of Columbus, Ind., and Alex Young of Dearborn, Mich.; her three step grandchildren and her step great- grandchildren; and her sister, Naomi Rank.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with Pastor Greg Swenson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Guests may visit with Dorothy's family on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

