ARCANUM — Dorothy Hunt, 93, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Greenville, Ohio.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Edith Rosenberg (nee. Phifer); husband, Roy Hunt, and brother, William Rosenberg.

Dorothy was born December 24, 1925, in Maxwell, Nebraska. She went on to graduate from North Platte Schools in Nebraska in 1943. The same year she would go on to marry her husband, Roy Hunt, on December 18, 1943. She spent most of her career as a stenographer for the state of Nebraska.

Dorothy and Roy used to love going camping, spending much of that time traveling around the western part of the U.S. She took a special interest in historical sites and learning about Native American history and tribal lineage. Dorothy's family and friends will truly miss her. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Frank) Flint; grandchildren, Craig (Rhonda) Flint, Lee Ann Shadowens; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Hunt; the Hunt family in Nebraska; the Phifer family, and numerous other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held 3 p.m Thursday,

May, 30 2019, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Nebraska. A visitation and viewing will be held 2-3 p.m, Thursday, at the funeral home, leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to State of the Heart Care. Email condolences, and donations, may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

Please let me know if there