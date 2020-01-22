BETTENDORF, Iowa — Dorothy J. Stoltz, 82 of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Riverview Manor.

Dorothy was born on June 10, 1937, in Chicago, Ill. to the (late) Reverend Lawrence and Gladys (Watson) Smith; graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in education; she was united in marriage to Donald Stoltz on August 15, 1959, in Ohio; and she was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Iowa.

Preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Nancy and Pearl. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald; children, Christopher Stoltz, Karen (Ken) Breyer and Sherrill Curry; grandchildren, Trenton, James and Justin; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ava; one sister, Carol (Art) Hawkison.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Iowa, where a luncheon will follow where all are invited. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Baptist Church. Condolences may left for the family at www.weertsfh.com or stockerfraley.com.