GREENVILLE — Dorothy "Dolly Mae" Klosterman, age 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Dorothy was born October 7, 1932, in Versailles to the late Lawrence and Marie (McEldowney) Baltes. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by a son, Norman Klosterman Jr.; grandchildren, Josh Born and Patrick Fitzgerald; one great-great grandson; a brother, David Baltes; and a brother in infancy.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Norman Klosterman, whom she married April 22, 1950; children, Douglas and Donna Klosterman of Celina, Beverley and Jack Born of Greenville, Bruce and Lori Klosterman of Tampa, Florida, Annette and Emmanuel Umoren of Vandalia, and Diana and Ted Fitzgerald of Greenville; grandchildren, Douglas and Pam Klosterman Jr., Dulcey and Wes Patterson, Mike and Nicole Hill, Brandi and Ty Figel, Amanda Treadway, Elizabeth and Brent Broering, Tyler and Laura Dailey, Kaitlyn Dailey, Benjamin Fitzgerald, and EJ Umoren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sister-in-law, Donald and Esther Baltes of Tucson, Arizona, and Darren Baltes of North Carolina.

Dorothy was a nursing assistant at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville for 22 years and loved her job. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville. Dorothy loved spending time with her grandchildren traveling and fishing. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was always so very kind hearted.

A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in St. Paul Cemetery in Sharpsburg with Rev. Fr. Matt Feist officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care in Greenville. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.