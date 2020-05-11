GREENVILLE — Dortha Mae Fowble, age 87, of Greenville passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville. Dortha was born June 10, 1932, in Darke County to the late Lewis S. and Bertha M. (Harshman) Baker. In addition to her parents, Dortha was also preceded in death by her husband, Byron E. Fowble on Feb. 3, 2018, whom she married July 10, 1957; son, Harold Reier; grandson, Gary Bowers; brothers, Everett Baker, Wilbur Baker and Ervin Baker; and sisters, Esther Auter, Violet Baker, Helen Enicks and Thelma Miller. Dortha is survived by her children, Kenneth and Ann Fowble of Auburn, Ind., Russell and Nancy Reier of Hamilton, Tonia and Alex Mangen of South Daytona, Fla., and Starla Bowers of Union City, Ind.; grandchildren, Ashlie and Lance Anthony, Andrea Gabbard, Brandon Bowers, Candice Bowers, Makenzie Boner, Mark Reier, Brian Reier, Joy Reier, Camma Fowble, Gina Fowble, Julia Fowble and Amanda Fowble; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Baker of Greenville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Don Peden of Greenville and Stella and Chester Shell of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dortha retired from Sheller Globe in Union City after 22 years of service. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Chaplain Candy Null officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.