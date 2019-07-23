OWENSBORO, Ky. - Douglas Alan Wetzel passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Doug was born in Greenville, Ohio, the only child of the late Fred and Lavonne Krick Wetzel Good. After graduating from Greenville Senior High School, he went to his beloved THE Ohio State University, from which he graduated in 1972. He then enrolled in the University of Kentucky School of Law from which he graduated in 1975.

Doug practiced law in Beaver Dam for two years before moving to Owensboro in 1977. He practiced with Larry Harrington and the late Russell Jones before joining the Thacker law firm where he was a partner. He then joined Modern Welding as corporate counsel, where he had been for more than 26 years.

Doug Wetzel was a devoted supporter of THE Ohio State University and Daviess County High School football. His role with the Daviess County Panthers football team spanned more than 40 years. The program created the Doug Wetzel Commitment to Excellence Award in his honor. An inveterate reader whose library overflowed his office and his home, his interests were wide ranging. He coached softball and supported the Highland School Playground activities for more than 20 years. Doug was a friend to countless people, most of whom appreciated his wry sense of humor and quick wit. He improved the lives of those with whom he associated, regardless of age, by being an encourager, a supporter, and often a perhaps unofficial mentor.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annette Fierst Wetzel and his daughters Langley Wetzel Roby (Heath) and Larkin Wetzel, all of Owensboro; his step-brothers and step-sister, Mike Good (Bonnie) and Mark Good (Denise) all of Greenville, and Melinda Weaver of Colon, MI; as well as his dog-daughter Darby Jane and granddogs Brutus, Dolce and Paq.

A celebration of the life of Doug Wetzel was held at 12 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Those attending were encouraged to wear red. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in Doug's memory to the Daviess County Football 12th Man Scholarship Fund. Memories and messages of condolence may be placed at www.glenncares.com.