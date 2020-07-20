1/
Douglas D. Duffield
SAINT MARYS — Douglas D. Duffield, age 72, of Saint Marys, Ohio, and formerly of New Paris, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private memorial service with a public livestream of the service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. Visit the funeral home website at www.gsbfuneralhome.com, click on Doug's obituary page and then view webcast to view the livestream of the service. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 18, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of your loss. Growing up it was fun when we got together. We used to joke and play. Doug was just like his dad and mom a wonderful Christian person.
George and Marsha Duffield
Family
