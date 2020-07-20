SAINT MARYS — Douglas D. Duffield, age 72, of Saint Marys, Ohio, and formerly of New Paris, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private memorial service with a public livestream of the service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. Visit the funeral home website at www.gsbfuneralhome.com, click on Doug's obituary page and then view webcast to view the livestream of the service. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.