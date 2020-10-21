GREENVILLE — Douglas Leo Bruns, age 81, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, 3:45 p.m., at Shiloh Springs Care Center, Trotwood, Ohio.

Born in Darke County, Ohio on January 8, 1939, Douglas was a son to the late Leo Joseph & Mary Agnes (Henry) Bruns. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Bruns, Pauline Wale, Ruth Hoscher, Esther Muether, John Bruns, and Pat Wendel.

Douglas leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Elmo Louise Bruns; stepsons, Glenn Craig of Columbus, Ohio, Gary and Aimee Craig of Georgia; sisters, Roberta Hercutt of Inverness, Fla., Barbara Homan of Inverness, Fla., and Wanda Keiser of New Welston, Ohio; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives.

Douglas attended church regularly at First Assembly of God in Greenville, Ohio. He enjoyed working in the garden and flower beds, watching sports, and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Friends may call on the family Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dale Boeger presiding. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville, Ohio.

Online sympathies may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com.