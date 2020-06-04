GREENVILLE — Duane B. Zerkle, age 59, of Greenville passed away on June 2, 2020, in his residence.

Born in 1960 Piqua, Ohio, Duane was preceded in death by his father, Edwin LeRoy "Roy" Zerkle, and is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Keith) Zerkle of Greenville.

Duane is survived by three children: Shawn Zerkle of Gettysburg, Ohio,Zerkle of Kettering, Ohio, and Molly (Joseph) Hool, of Centerville, Ohio. And was a loving grandfather to Ashling Hool. Duane is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne Kailasam of Hillsboro, Ore., and Sharon (Dennis) Young of Fairborn, Ohio; a niece (Danielle Young); two nephews (Keith Young and Anand Kailasam); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Deborah Beth Zerkle.

Duane was a 1979 graduate of Greenville Senior High School. He was employed by Post Printing of Minster, Ohio, where he worked for the last 30 years. Duane will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of family, his efforts as a crew member for Wagner-Swartz Racing's 5w dirt stock car and simply being a joy to everyone he met.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., Saint Paris. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA at www.sicsa.org/contribute.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.