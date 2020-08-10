GREENVILLE — Duane D. Denniston, age 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:58 a.m. at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville.

Born in Jackson Township, Darke County, Ohio, on July 28, 1934, Duane was one of three sons to the late Raymond "Jake" and Helen (Young) Denniston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Denniston and Robert "Bob" (Marilyn) Denniston.

A graduate of Palestine High School, Duane married the love of his life, Thelma, in March 1957. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, spending part of that time in Germany. In 1996, he retired from FRAM after 44 years of service. Duane was a member of the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church and held the office of sexton for 10 years at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson. He also served on the Neave Township Zoning Board of Appeals. Later in life, Duane really enjoyed woodworking in his barn woodshop, making any and everything. One of his greatest joys was giving things that he had made to people, whether he knew them or not. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Duane is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma ( Pearson) Denniston of Greenville; children, David and Suzy (Goodwin) Denniston of Pleasantville, Carolyn Burrow of Lancaster, Mark Denniston of Circleville; grandchildren, Abbey (Denniston) and Joey Ensley, Rachel Denniston, and Corey Burrow; brothers-in-law, Carl and Elaine Pearson, Clifton and Vickie Pearson; sister-in-law, Wavelene Denniston; special friends, Lowell "Bud' and Janice House, Norman and Barbara Weimer; his beloved dog, "Skeeter," as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services for Duane are to be private per the family's request. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church or The Darke County Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

To express online condolences, visit www.zecharbailey.com