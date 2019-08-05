ARCANUM — Duane F. Wetzel, 85, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Duane was born on January 26, 1934, to the late Jasper and Mary Wetzel. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Phyllis (Shelley) Wetzel, his brothers Floyd, Fred, Ralph, Carl, Don, and great grandson Calvin.

Duane is survived by his sons Alan (Linda) Wetzel and Galen (Marilyn) Wetzel, both of Arcanum. Grandchildren Lori (Justin) Palmer, Christi Wetzel, Zane Wetzel, Kelly (Dan) Fourman, Mara Wetzel and Vance Wetzel. Great-grandchildren Titus and Elliott Palmer; Elsie, Ava, and Claire Fourman; and Jonah Wetzel. Brothers Gene (Joyce) Wetzel and Jim (Kay) Wetzel, sister Marilyn (Mike) Keller. Many nieces and nephews.

Duane was a 1953 graduate of Arcanum High School, he spent two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky. He loved to farm, and you could always find him working in the barn or on a tractor. He was a hard-working family man who had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in Arcanum until he retired in 1994.

Duane will truly be missed by all who knew him and love him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Veterans graveside services being conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard.

The family would like to say a special thanks to State of the Heart Care Center for all their extra care. Memorial contributions can be made to State of the Heart Hospice or Pitsburg Church of the Brethren. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com