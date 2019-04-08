GREENVILLE – Duane R. "Lefty" Reynolds, 91, formerly of Arcanum, and most recently at the Brethren Retirement Community, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the State of Heart Care Center following an extended illness.

Mr. Reynolds was born June 20, 1927, in Arcanum and was the son of Carl and Evelyn (Robeson) Reynolds. Duane was a 1945 graduate of Arcanum High School where he was an avid baseball player. He went on to attend Wilmington College. Duane faithfully served our country in the United States Navy during World War II.

In 1950, Duane married Joan Hartley. They made their home in Arcanum where they raised their four children. Duane served Arcanum-Butler School Board for 28 years and retired from General Motors in 1988 with 40 years of service. Duane was a lifetime member of Faith United Methodist Church where he was active in mission work, a long-time member of the Tri-County National Alliance for the Mentally Ill where he and Joan served in many capacities. Duane and Joan enjoyed many years of traveling, spending time at Rose Lake, Michigan, and spending time with family and friends. In 2017, Duane and Joan made the decision to leave their lifetime home and reside at the Brethren Retirement Community where they reunited with longtime friends, and made many new ones.

Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Reynolds (nee. Hartley); son, Michael of Springfield; daughters, Barbara (Dale) Ganger of Arcanum, Christine (William) Whitlow of Stafford, Virginia, Carol (Earl) Hightower of Arcanum; five grandchildren, Beth (Jim) Kessler of Arcanum, Craig (Miranda) Ganger of Tipp City, Mary (Ryan) Maimone of Africa, Allen (Meredith) Whitlow of Alexandria, Virginia, Sara (Travis) Hightower-Yoder of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Nate, Cole, Cate Kessler, Gracie, Eli, Hudson Ganger, Emma, Benjamin Maimone, Blair Whitlow, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn; in-laws, Dr. Dewey Hartley and Emily Hartley; sisters, Elaine Anderson, Norma Reed, and Joan Lambcke.

The family would like to express their thanks to State of the Heart Care for their loving care for Duane in his final days. A thank you also goes out to their church family, lifetime friends and family who have shown their love to Duane throughout his 91 years. Duane will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304, and on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Arcanum Fire and Rescue. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.