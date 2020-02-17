VERSAILLES — Earl S. Grilliot, 98, of Versailles passed away at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Village Green Health Campus in Greenville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, at St. Louis Catholic Church 15 E. Star Rd,. North Star. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in North Star with full military honors conducted by the North Star American Legion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.