VERSAILLES — Edgar A. Collins went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 9:37 a.m.

He was born on July 9, 1936 in Versailles, Ohio, son of the late Milo and Gladys (Peterseim) Collins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (Treon) Collins on January 18, 2013, to whom he was married on September 20, 1958, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn & William J. Nixon and Virginia and Wayne Pittsenbarger.

He is survived by children Merlin Collins of Versailles; Jan Collins (Dave Curtis) of Versailles; Beth Collins of Sidney; Brian and wife, Tammy Collins of Versailles; and Cathy and husband, Scott Peters of Versailles. Ed was a loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren: Ty (Kate) Collins, Taryn (Jake) Griffin, and Dana (Ben) Rutter; Matthew (Katie) Curtis, Michele (Kevin) Henninger; Bobby (Paige) Collins, Kristen and Mariah Collins; Collin, Ellen and Emma Peters; and 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Carolyn and husband, Gary Poling of Versailles; brother-in-law Kent and wife, Tammy Treon also of Versailles; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed and Phyllis were owners of Collins Super Valu for 31 years. Ed was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Gettysburg Masonic Lodge No. 477, Versailles Jaycees, Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles School Board. Ed was a Wayne Twp. Trustee, organizer of Community Meals, and a 40-year volunteer of Poultry Days. Ed and Phyllis were the Grand Marshals of the Poultry Days Parade in 1995.

After retirement, Ed became a chauffeur for Midmark and would say "I have the best job in the world!" which led him to having friends near and far. Ed loved the simple things in life: family, church, community and bringing a smile to anyone's face with his laugh, smile and a plate of cookies.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. at Bailey-Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Akins officiating and burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles. Veteran's services will be conducted by the Versailles Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com