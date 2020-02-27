GREENVILLE — Edgar Dale (Ulrick) Gruber, 90, of Greenville, Ohio went to be with the Lord at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville, Ohio.

Born in La Porte, Indiana on May 2, 1929, he was one of four children of the late Edgar and Hildred (Gruber) Ulrick.

He graduated fom Lima Central High School, class of 1947. Ed was a proud United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a teacher and counselor for the Lima City Schools before coming to Greenville in 1965. Ed served the Grenville City Schools as a principal and assistant superintendent.

Ed received his undergraduate degree at Ohio Northern University; his master's degree at Bowling Green State University; and his Ed.S. degree from Miami University. He was a member of the Darke County Retired Teachers Association.

Ed was a charter member of Bible Fellowship Church. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Byron Ulrick; Patricia Burkholder.

Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan (Heffner) Gruber, whom he married June 17, 1951: children Steve and Christa Gruber; Kevin and Rebecca Gruber; Brian and Rebecca Gruber; Faith and Jim Gruenberg: grandchildren Erin and Tracy Fout; Sara and Jon Waldo; Scott and Andrea Gruber; Barrett Gruber; Derek Gruber; Tony and Kaylee Stevens; Samantha and Joshua Haught; Josh and Ashley Gruber; Joel and Ashley Gruber; Jordon and Coriell Gruber; Stephen and Stephanie Gruber; Kurt and Kaleigh Gruber; Alexandra Gruber: great- grandchildren Ellie, Emilie, Elexie Fout; Sadie, Andrew Waldo; Wesley, Jacob, Avery Gruber; Lillianne, Violet, Iris Haught; Tyler, Connor, Sidney, Zane, Henry, Greyson Gruber: sister Jeannine Bonfiglio: as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on the family from 9- 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Bible Fellowship Church, Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastors Scott Gruber and Chris Cobb presiding. Burial at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, where military honors will be performed by the Greenville Honor Guard. Memorial Contributions may be made to Bible Fellowship Church, or State of the Heart Care. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.