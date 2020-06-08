GREENVILLE — Edna "Doris" Jean (Seals) Barnt, age 89, of Greenville passed away peacefully at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Jackson County, Kentucky on Sept. 5, 1930, she was a daughter to the late Frank and Lula (Allen) Seals. Doris was a member of Northside Community Fellowship in Greenville. She enjoyed playing bingo, going fishing, gardening and planting flowers, and feeding the birds. Doris loved spending time with her family and great-grandchildren. She never met a stranger, and was loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chuck Bailey; great-grandson Kalab Huff; brothers Howard Seals, Edward Seals; sister Leona Booher; ex-husband Ronald Barnt.

Survived by her sons, Donnie and Donna Barnt and Ronnie and April Barnt; sister Joyce Simmons; grandchildren Cheyenne Barnt, Dakota Barnt, Ethan and Stephanie Barnt, Brittany Bower, Dena and Joe Huff, Sherri and Gary Alynn, Carla Jo Meeker, Ryan and Jodi Barnt, Matthew and Stacey Barnt, Tyler and Ashley Barnt, Holli and Dalton Stump, Kali Hammaker; great-grandchildren Silas, Logan, Liam, Layla, Erin, Kyle, Emily, Ember, Logan, Kylie, Kaitlynn, Luke, Lydia, Benjamin, Nora, Melody, Raya: as well as many friends, and family members.

Friends may call on the family from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at the Northside Community Fellowship Church, 8135 U.S. 127, Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Brown presiding. Burial in Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.