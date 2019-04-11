RUSSIA – Edward F. Barlage, age 86, of Russia passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Edward was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Fort Loramie to the late John and Mary (Barhorst) Barlage. In addition to his parents, Edward was also preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline V. (Kosier) Barlage on July 20, 2014, whom he married May 5, 1961; brothers and sister-in-law, Virgil and Mildred Barlage and Donald Barlage; sister, Mary Ann Sturwold; brother-in-law, Joe Schafer; and sister-in-law, Rita Barlage.

Edward is survived by his children, Brian and Denise Barlage of Fort Loramie, Lori and Jeff Alexander of Anna, Tim Barlage of Sidney and Jeff Barlage of Versailles; grandchildren, Brandon Barlage, Austin Barlage, Brianna Barlage, Jenna Barlage, Brittney and Wil Fridley, Tricia Alexander, Devon Alexander, Courtney and Wes Drees, Zachary Barlage and Joshua Barlage; great-grandchildren, Arian, Ace and Archie Drees; sister, Esther Schafer of Fort Loramie; brother, Carl Barlage of Russia; brother-in-law, Ralph Sturwold of Fort Loramie; sister-in-law, Pat Barlage of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Edward was a farmer and retired from Monarch Machine in Sidney where he was a machinist. Edward was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia; Knights of Columbus, 3890 St. Remy Council in Russia; and Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia with Rev. Fr. Martin Fox celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery in Russia with military honors conducted by the Russia Catholic War Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com