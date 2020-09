NEW PARIS — Edward G. Brown, 92, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Van Crest Nursing Home in Eaton, Ohio.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will take place Friday, September 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow.

