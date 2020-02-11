FRT RECOVERY — Edward J. "Ed" Obringer, 91, of Fort Recovery, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

He was born October 6, 1928, in New Weston, to the late John and Theresa (Hemmelgarn) Obringer. On April 11, 1953, he married the late Dorothy (Schuh) Obringer, who died February 8, 2001.

Surviving are his children, John (Ann) Obringer of Greenville, Pat (Bob) Hittle of New Weston, Connie (Tim) Germann of Rossburg, Gary Obringer of Greenville, Linda (Ben) Wynk of Celina, Dale (Tina) Obringer of Millersburg, and Steve Obringer of Lewisburg; 28 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; his siblings, Jerry (Carolyn) Obringer of Fort Recovery, Dorothy Denny of Dayton, Ralph (Charlene) Obringer of Coldwater, and Carl (Mary) Obringer of Fort Recovery; and in-law, Elaine (Paul) Mueller of New Weston.

Also preceding him in death are one grandchild; siblings infant brother, Joseph Obringer, Alvira (Harold) Kaiser, Rosemary (Victor) Metzger, Sr. Casilda Obringer, and Werner (Joan) Obringer; brother-in-law, Wilson Denny; and in-law, Bill (Barb) Schuh.

He was employed at the former Body Company, Union City, Ind. and was engaged in farming. In his later years he worked for Kaup Pharmacy and Keller Auctioneering, both of Fort Recovery.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 345 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6515, both of Fort Recovery. He was active in the American Legion Honor Guard and its graveside military honors unit. He was also a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and being surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Fort Recovery.

Calling is 3-8 p.m. Friday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recover,y. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion.

Contributions can be made to State of the Heart Care or the .

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com