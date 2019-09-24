OCALA, Fla. — Edward Leon Huffman died unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 60, in Ocala, Fla.

Ed was born on November 21, 1958, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Max and Alice (Kuterman) Huffman.

Ed graduated from Versailles High School in 1977. He was known as "Eddie" to his classmates and broke school records in high jump, going to state his senior year.

Ed is survived by his only child, his daughter, Mindy Jo Stebbins and her husband Jason of Grenville; his granddaughters, Gabriella and Caleigh Stebbins of Greenville; brother Jim Huffman and his wife Melanie of Versailles; sisters, Dixie Stephens and her husband Jim of Somerset, Ky., Roberta Stahl and her husband Dan of Washington Court House; uncle Richard Kuterman and wife Rita of Russia, Ohio; uncle Herb Huffman of Ridgeville, Ind.; his nieces Abby (Mike) Molenda, Lydia (Jeremy) Brenner, Bethany (Scott) Harris, Catherine Stahl, Taylor (Mitchell) Westerheide, Bailey Huffman; his nephews Chance (Elaine) Stephens, Morgan (Macy) Huffman and Aaron (Lindsey) Overholser; and five great-nieces and nephews.

Ed was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and was a friend to everyone he knew.

Ed loved working with his horses and spoiling his dogs with his dear love, Hallie. Ed also enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR or the Cleveland Browns. In his younger years, he enjoyed dart-ball with his church. If he slowed down long enough to watch a show or a movie you could find him watching a Western. He loved John Wayne and collected memorabilia. He worked at Elson Ford in Versailles in the late 1970s through the 1980s and then later Greenville Ford. He became a Realtor and auctioneer in 1993, later starting and operating Huffman Auction Service for 21 years. In 1999, he was recognized as Realtor of the Year. He was involved in many organizations around Darke County and was a member of the Freemasons. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Ed never knew a stranger, he had a bubbly and warm personality and infectious smile. Ed loved big and will be missed by all who loved him.

Friends are invited to visit with Ed's family at Zechar-Bailey Funeral home in Greenville, on Friday, September 27, from 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7:45 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9-10 a.m.until the time of the service at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jon Keller at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Wave Fastpitch organization, in honor of his love for his granddaughters. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com