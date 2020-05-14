VERSAILLES — Edwina L. Kise, age 73, of Versailles passed away at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center. Edwina was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Scioto County, Ohio, to the late Roy Edgar and Janie Francis (Mingus) Lindamood. In addition to her parents, Edwina is also preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Smith; brothers-in-law, Russell Smith, Vancil Crabtree, Glenn Messer and Edgar Kise; and sister-in-law, Katherine Moore. Edwina is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger D. Kise, whom she married Feb. 12, 1966; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Dan Pond of Versailles and Vicki and Ed Ruhe of Versailles; grandchildren, Stephen and Alexis Ruhe, Brian and Amber Ruhe, T.J. Boutwell and Dustin Ruhe and fiancée, Rachel Berning; siblings, Anna and David Keeney of Springfield, Janie "Frankie" and Charles Kronk of Springfield, Virginia and Paul Gammon of Portsmouth, David and Linda Lindamood of Lucasville, Darrel Lindamood of Lucasville and Cathy Messer of Lucasville; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl Kise of Michigan and Ralph and Doreen Kise of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edwina was a homemaker. She was a former member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Arcanum. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Dan Kuhbander officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or State of the Heart Care.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.